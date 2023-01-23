Here's how each Iowa lawmaker voted on Gov. Kim Reynolds' private school financial aid program

The Iowa Legislature passed a sweeping private education assistance bill on Monday night and Tuesday morning, delivering one of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' top legislative priorities.
The bill allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars — the state's full per-pupil allocation — to pay for private school tuition and related costs. Once fully implemented, it would be available to all public and private school students and would cost $345 million annually, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law on Tuesday.
This is the third time Reynolds and Republican leaders have pushed for so-called school choice legislation. Republicans in the House could not muster the votes to pass a narrower measure last year.
Twelve Republicans — nine in the House and three in the Senate — broke with the majority party to vote against the bill, and all Democrats voted no. Here's how each representative voted.
House
YES - 55
Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston
Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City
Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade
Rep. Ken Carlson, R-Onawa
Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine
Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis
Rep. Tom Determann, R-Clinton
Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada
Rep. Zach Dieken, R-Granville
Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton
Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour
Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola
Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale
Rep. Thomas Gerhold, R-Atkins
Rep. Cindy Golding, R-Cedar Rapids
Rep. Martin Graber, R-Fort Madison
Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford
Rep. Stan Gustafson, R-Winterset
Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines
Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton
Rep. Helena Hayes, R-New Sharon
Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City
Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison
Rep. Heather Hora, R-Washington
Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars
Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence
Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton
Rep. Barb Kniff McCulla, R-Knoxville
Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta
Rep. Joshua Meggers, R-Grundy Center
Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt
Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Panora
Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga
Rep. Matthew Rinker, R-Burlington
Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City
Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg
Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield
Rep. Ray Sorensen, R-Greenfield
Rep. Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport
Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City
Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Boone
Rep. Mark Thompson, R-Clarion
Rep. Charley Thomson, R-Charles City
Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport
Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull
Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake
Rep. Hanz Wilz, R-Ottumwa
Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley
Rep. Devon Wood, R-New Market
Rep. Derek Wulf, R-Hudson
Rep. David Young, R-Van Meter
NO - 45
Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines
Rep. Jerome Amos Jr., D-Waterloo
Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines
Rep. Sean Bagniewski, D-Des Moines
Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester
Rep. Brian Best, R-Glidden
Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood
Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo
Rep. Molly Buck, D-Ankeny
Rep. Sue Cahill, D-Marshalltown
Rep. Jeff Cooling, D-Cedar Rapids
Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport
Rep. Tracy Ehlert, D-Cedar Rapids
Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandle
Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines
Rep. Eric Gjerde, D-Cedar Rapids
Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque
Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville
Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque
Rep. Kenan Judge, D-Waukee
Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights
Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Davenport
Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport
Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City
Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant
Rep. Mary Madison, D-West Des Moines
Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny
Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines
Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf
Rep. Thomas Moore, R-Griswold
Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty
Rep. Rick Olson, D-Des Moines
Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids
Rep. JD Scholten, D-Sioux City
Rep. David Sieck, R-Glenwood
Rep. Brian Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs
Rep. Megan Srinivas, D-Des Moines
Rep Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids
Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City
Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs
Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames
Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames
Rep. Elizabeth Wilson, D-Marion
Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City
Senate
YES - 31
Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix
Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny
Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage
Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs
Sen. Rocky De Witt, R-Lawton
Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood
Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg
Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center
Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola
Sen. Jesse Green, R-Harcourt
Sen. Kerry Gruenhagen, R-Walcott
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme
Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville
Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville
Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge
Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine
Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose
Sen. David Rowley, R-Spirit Lake
Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Pella
Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville
Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton
Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden
Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center
Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf
Sen. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa
Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Grimes
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale
Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan
NO - 17
Sen. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids
Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines
Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines
Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids
Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo
Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia
Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque
Sen. Izaah Knox, D-Des Moines
Sen. Charlie McClintock, R-Alburnett
Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines
Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames
Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway
Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids
Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines
Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville
Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City
Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport
NOT VOTING
Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines