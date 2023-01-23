Here's how each Iowa lawmaker voted on Gov. Kim Reynolds' private school financial aid program

The Iowa Legislature passed a sweeping private education assistance bill on Monday night and Tuesday morning, delivering one of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' top legislative priorities.

The bill allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars — the state's full per-pupil allocation — to pay for private school tuition and related costs. Once fully implemented, it would be available to all public and private school students and would cost $345 million annually, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law on Tuesday.

This is the third time Reynolds and Republican leaders have pushed for so-called school choice legislation. Republicans in the House could not muster the votes to pass a narrower measure last year.

Twelve Republicans — nine in the House and three in the Senate — broke with the majority party to vote against the bill, and all Democrats voted no. Here's how each representative voted.

House

YES - 55

Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston

Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola

Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City

Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade

Rep. Ken Carlson, R-Onawa

Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine

Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis

Rep. Tom Determann, R-Clinton

Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada

Rep. Zach Dieken, R-Granville

Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton

Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour

Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola

Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale

Rep. Thomas Gerhold, R-Atkins

Rep. Cindy Golding, R-Cedar Rapids

Rep. Martin Graber, R-Fort Madison

Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford

Rep. Stan Gustafson, R-Winterset

Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines

Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton

Rep. Helena Hayes, R-New Sharon

Rep. Bob Henderson, R-Sioux City

Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison

Rep. Heather Hora, R-Washington

Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars

Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence

Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton

Rep. Barb Kniff McCulla, R-Knoxville

Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield

Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta

Rep. Joshua Meggers, R-Grundy Center

Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge

Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt

Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Panora

Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga

Rep. Matthew Rinker, R-Burlington

Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City

Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg

Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield

Rep. Ray Sorensen, R-Greenfield

Rep. Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport

Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City

Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Boone

Rep. Mark Thompson, R-Clarion

Rep. Charley Thomson, R-Charles City

Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake

Rep. Hanz Wilz, R-Ottumwa

Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley

Rep. Devon Wood, R-New Market

Rep. Derek Wulf, R-Hudson

Rep. David Young, R-Van Meter

NO - 45

Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines

Rep. Jerome Amos Jr., D-Waterloo

Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines

Rep. Sean Bagniewski, D-Des Moines

Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester

Rep. Brian Best, R-Glidden

Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood

Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo

Rep. Molly Buck, D-Ankeny

Rep. Sue Cahill, D-Marshalltown

Rep. Jeff Cooling, D-Cedar Rapids

Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport

Rep. Tracy Ehlert, D-Cedar Rapids

Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandle

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines

Rep. Eric Gjerde, D-Cedar Rapids

Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia

Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville

Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque

Rep. Kenan Judge, D-Waukee

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights

Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Davenport

Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport

Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City

Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant

Rep. Mary Madison, D-West Des Moines

Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny

Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf

Rep. Thomas Moore, R-Griswold

Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty

Rep. Rick Olson, D-Des Moines

Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids

Rep. JD Scholten, D-Sioux City

Rep. David Sieck, R-Glenwood

Rep. Brian Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs

Rep. Megan Srinivas, D-Des Moines

Rep Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids

Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City

Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames

Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames

Rep. Elizabeth Wilson, D-Marion

Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City

Senate

YES - 31

Sen. Kevin Alons, R-Salix

Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny

Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage

Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene

Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs

Sen. Rocky De Witt, R-Lawton

Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood

Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg

Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center

Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola

Sen. Jesse Green, R-Harcourt

Sen. Kerry Gruenhagen, R-Walcott

Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme

Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville

Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge

Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine

Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose

Sen. David Rowley, R-Spirit Lake

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Pella

Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton

Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden

Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center

Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf

Sen. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa

Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Grimes

Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale

Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan

NO - 17

Sen. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines

Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines

Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids

Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo

Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia

Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls

Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque

Sen. Izaah Knox, D-Des Moines

Sen. Charlie McClintock, R-Alburnett

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines

Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames

Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway

Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines

Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville

Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City

Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport

NOT VOTING

Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines