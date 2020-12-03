High court: Pleading guilty does not prevent innocence claims

SPRINGFIELD — People who plead guilty to crimes are not automatically precluded from later asserting claims of innocence, the state’s highest court ruled on Thursday.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s unanimous decision creates a new precedent for state courts. This is the first time the high court answered the question of whether individuals who pleaded guilty can still successfully claim innocence.

Under Illinois law, individuals convicted of crimes can petition the court and successfully assert a claim of innocence if they can establish that their rights were violated during the court proceedings that resulted in their conviction.

The court’s 22-page opinion holds that the guilty plea of the defendant – in this case, Demario Reed – “does not prevent him from asserting his right to not be deprived of life and liberty given compelling evidence of actual innocence under the (law).”

The court’s decision also establishes a new standard that individuals who pleaded guilty and later claim innocence must meet in order for their petition to succeed.