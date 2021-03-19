Hinson explains vote against immigration bills, rails on Rita Hart challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against two bills that passed the House of Representatives Thursday that would establish paths to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, including DREAMers brought to the country as children and agricultural workers.

Like other Republicans who have noted a surge in migrants in February, Hinson faulted President Joe Biden's executive orders that she said have "incentivized and increased illegal immigration."

"There's 100,000 migrants that crossed the border in February alone," Hinson said on her weekly call with reporters Friday, citing figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that show immigration on the Mexican border is on the rise. "We need to be focusing on legal immigration right now. There are too many amnesty provisions in these bills."

Nine Republicans voted with Democrats on the American Dream and Promise Act that would provide a path to citizenship for DREAMers, and 30 Republicans joined most Democrats on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would permit some ag workers to gain a green card if they pay a fine and keep working in the industry for several more years.

Hinson was not among them.