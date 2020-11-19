Hinson seeks 'real-world' input as she prepares for congressional role

CEDAR RAPIDS — Continuing a practice she started as a member of the Iowa Legislature, Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson is forming constituent advisory groups to give her “real-world” feedback on issues she will deal with as a member of the U.S. House.

Hinson, a Marion Republican who won the Iowa 1st District U.S. House race earlier this month, will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a member of the 117th Congress, succeeding Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids.

Hinson said the advisory groups, or coalitions, will give residents an opportunity to advise her on what Congress should — or shouldn’t — be working on.

“As things come up in Congress that I’m going to have to deal with and vote on, I need their real-world feedback as well,” she said.

It’s a model, Hinson said, that served her well in four years in the Iowa House.

For example, she said she reached out to Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver for advice on animal protection laws the Legislature was discussing. Hinson also sought input from Greg McGivern, a retired Linn County sheriff’s deputy, on law enforcement issues.

