Hinson sees ‘narrow role’ for Congress in determining election outcome

CEDAR RAPIDS — Freshman Iowa 1st District Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, who has said she sees no path to victory for President Donald Trump, expects there will be objections Wednesday to accepting the results of the Electoral College.

The Constitution, she said Monday, gives Congress a “very narrow role” in the election process.

“Our job is to formally count the votes cast by our electors,” she said in a post on her congressional Facebook page.

“I expect there will be debate on results from multiple states,” Hinson wrote. “Many Americans across the country felt their votes weren’t counted in this election while illegal ones were. Thankfully, this did not happen in Iowa.”

However, at least 12 senators and more than 100 House members have indicated they will object to certifying the Electoral College results. The Electoral College gave President-elect Joe Biden 306 votes to 232 for Trump.

“I look forward to engaging in this debate and beginning the critical process of restoring faith in our elections,” Hinson said.

In earlier conversations with reporters, Hinson has indicated that despite her support of Trump, she has accepted the Electoral College results.