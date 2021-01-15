Hinson waiting to see details of Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who has repeatedly called for targeted pandemic relief, is taking a wait-and-see approach to President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan.

Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration and advance his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

On a parallel track, it delivers another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks the upper hand on the pandemic.

“My No. 1 priority is getting a targeted relief package through right now,” the freshman Republican said Friday, adding her team is tracking the president-elect’s proposal. “We’re going to look at whatever legislative text comes in from those ideas, and we’re going to go from there.”

Hinson wants to target small businesses with more Paycheck Protection Program “because a 25% reduction in revenue to a small business is much different from it is to a business that might employ 500 people.”

In addition to more PPP, Hinson wants to extend federal unemployment benefits to people out of work because of the pandemic.