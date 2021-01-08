Hinson warns attempt to remove President Trump would further divide nation

New polling shows that nearly half of American voters think the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term expires Jan. 20.

However, Iowa 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson warned Friday that an attempt to remove the president from office may only worsen the political divide highlighted by a mob invasion of the Capitol earlier this week.

It also would divert Congress from delivering relief to families and businesses still suffering the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Hinson, a freshman Republican who took to social media Wednesday urging Trump to call for an end to the violence, again condemned the actions of the president’s supporters who forced an interruption in Congress certifying Joe Biden’s election as president.

“It was a true disruption to our democratic process,” she told reporters Friday morning. “That was unacceptable to me. Words matter. Rhetoric matters. We saw that really firsthand at the Capitol this week.

“I was disappointed in how the president handled this situation,” she added.

What’s important now, Hinson said, is uniting the country.