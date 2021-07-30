Hinson warns Biden, Democratic spending fueling ‘inflation tax’

“It’s disappointing to me to see that the administration is not only hearing from hardworking families across the country who are paying more for these everyday goods and services, but they see the numbers, they have the data, and they still refuse to reverse course on these big spending policies,” Hinson said. Instead, Biden “just called for $3.5 trillion more dollars in spending, when we’ve already spent nearly $7 trillion — money we don't have this year alone.”

The Democratic “spending spree” follows an increase in the national debt of almost $7.8 trillion during the Trump administration — about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.

Although some of federal spending is related to efforts to help Americans through the coronavirus pandemic, it was never meant to be permanent, Hinson said.

“We need policies that get our economy back on track, get our lives back to normal,” she said, “not policies that are just going to prolong the pandemic way of life and dependency on government.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0