Hinson will be at Trump rally in Iowa

JOHNSTON — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson likely will attend former President Donald Trump’s planned Oct. 9 rally in Des Moines because it will give her an opportunity to connect with her constituents.
“A number of my constituents are President Trump supporters, and I supported President Trump as well, so if he comes back to Iowa I’ll likely be there because I understand how important it is for me to connect with the people who sent me to Washington,” the 1st District Republican said Friday during taping of “Iowa Press.”
“That’s a great chance for me to connect with people who continue to support me.”
Hinson, who voted to certify the election of President Joe Biden, said some of Trump’s policies should continue to be considered, especially border security efforts and his attempt to lessen regulatory burdens on farmers and businesses.
Asked about the proposed redistricting plan for Iowa, which would include only two of the counties she now represents in her current district, Hinson said, “I'm interested in serving my district, not drawing my district.”
Voters, Hinson said, are less interested and concerned about the rhetoric coming from Trump and his critics than they are about the tax-and-spend policies of the Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and Senate.
The 2020 election won’t be the main issue on Iowans’ minds when they vote next year, according to Hinson, who is seeking re-election to a second term in the U.S. House. They will be voting on Democrats’ increased spending, “the failed policies at the border, the botched situation in Afghanistan.”
When she talks to Iowans in the 20-county 1st District, they’re concerned about “kitchen table issues” of putting food on the table and balancing their family lives and work, she said.
“They’re not concerned about all of the political infighting,” Hinson said.
Hinson said she will vote “no” on Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal and hasn’t made up her mind on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“The $3.5 trillion spending package is the wrong spending at the wrong time,” she said. “It is the biggest dive toward socialism we’ve seen, and it really is changing, fundamentally, the role of government, so that bill for me is a non-starter.”
Iowa’s Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley voted for the infrastructure bill, but Sen. Joni Ernst opposed it.
At this point, Hinson said, the bill doesn’t include enough funding for roads and bridges in Iowa to get her support, but she’s waiting to see the final version before making up her mind.
She’ll also be a “no” vote on raising the debt limit, saying Democrats own the spending that is “adding up exponentially.”
“Our credit cards in this country are maxed out, and our bill is due, and Democrats want to spend every single penny that is stuck in the couch cushions right now,” Hinson said.