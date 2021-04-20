Hogg criticized for his attendance at Capitol

“It’s not a safe workplace, and it’s really kind of an abomination to have the Iowa Legislature not even follow the recommendations of Gov. Reynolds.”

GOP leaders have recommend legislators, employees or visitors to the Capitol wear masks and disclose positive tests or close contacts but do not require those steps. They have defended their decision to return to the Capitol under certain limitations to complete the tasks Iowans have elected them to accomplish.

Iowa legislators receive $172 in per-diem payments ($129 for those who live in Polk County) to cover travel and daily living expenses for 110 days through April 30. The Senate last conducted floor action on April 13, but all senators received per diem for the six days since then.

So far, regular legislative per diem had amounted to $14,580 through last Friday, and the Iowa Standard article called into question whether per diem should be paid to legislators who are not at the Capitol.

Hogg said he voluntarily contributed a share of his June 2020 per diem to charitable organizations in Cedar Rapids and expects to do something similar this year. But he has not made a final decision at this point other than he “will not be reimbursing the state” for the per diem he has received.