Holman, Dooley vie for mayoral post in Colona

Dooley said he has no comment on the proposed canal crossing on Third Street. “I want to wait and see how the Rt. 84 project goes. They're supposed to be adding turning lanes and stoplights, and see how that works out first before I decide anything on that road going through,” he said.

The obstacle to deciding on the 3rd Street crossing after the Rt. 84 project is the city's Rebuild Illinois grant for the crossing is only good for three years. Work on Rt. 84 could come later, possibly between 2023 and 2026 but not for certain. "There is no money allocated for it at this time so we don't know when or if it'll ever get done," said another Colona official.

Combatting higher taxes was another concern. “There's a lot of people out here on fixed incomes and they just can't do it,” Dooley said. One resident suggested selling Colona's Scott Family Park but Dooley doesn't favor that.

“There's a lot of good people out there at that park that would hate to see that park go under and I'm one of them,” he said. “We've been out there since the city bought it.”

“There's a lot of potential out there if somebody knew what they were doing and how to handle it,” he continued. “I wish the city would take a little more interest in that park out there but I don't think they do. We love it out there.”