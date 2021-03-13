Holman, Dooley vie for mayoral post in Colona

Two men are contending for the office of mayor of Colona in the April 6 election with Mayor Rick Lack's decision not to run again. The candidates are Jimmy B. Dooley Sr. and Rich Holman Jr.
Dooley said he would have an open-door policy for the citizens of Colona and he hopes they would get more involved in civic affairs.
“They need to be more advised of what's going on,” he said.
He said a rumor has been circulating that he wants to defund the police department, but it's not true. “I support the police department.”
As Colona police are unionized under the Fraternal Order of Police, Dooley said he himself was a member of Teamsters Local 371 on the job driving a semi for years then contracting out to the government through Rock Island Integrated Services at the Rock Island Arsenal.
He said he would like to examine the police department's budget -- as well as the entire budget for Colona -- with an eye to getting Colona "back in the black." “I need the aldermen's help on that,” he said.
A Colona official said Colona has projected budget deficits in the past five years, but has not had to transfer funds to cover deficits as those years transpired. She noted it was necessary to raise taxes "quite a bit" one year to cover projected deficits.
Dooley said he has no comment on the proposed canal crossing on Third Street. “I want to wait and see how the Rt. 84 project goes. They're supposed to be adding turning lanes and stoplights, and see how that works out first before I decide anything on that road going through,” he said.
The obstacle to deciding on the 3rd Street crossing after the Rt. 84 project is the city's Rebuild Illinois grant for the crossing is only good for three years. Work on Rt. 84 could come later, possibly between 2023 and 2026 but not for certain. "There is no money allocated for it at this time so we don't know when or if it'll ever get done," said another Colona official.
Combatting higher taxes was another concern. “There's a lot of people out here on fixed incomes and they just can't do it,” Dooley said. One resident suggested selling Colona's Scott Family Park but Dooley doesn't favor that.
“There's a lot of good people out there at that park that would hate to see that park go under and I'm one of them,” he said. “We've been out there since the city bought it.”
“There's a lot of potential out there if somebody knew what they were doing and how to handle it,” he continued. “I wish the city would take a little more interest in that park out there but I don't think they do. We love it out there.”
He said he would like to see a splash park for younger children in place of the old tennis court at Scott Family Park. “They need more stuff for these kids to do out here,” he said.
He also said he would like to see more playground equipment for kids at Colona parks in general.
The Hennepin Canal needs cleaning up at Colona, according to Dooley. He said trees and brush were getting cleaned out at one time, but that work stopped. “For some reason, I don't know if it was money or not, they quit,” he said.
He brought up the idea of dredging the canal. “It would cost a lot of money to have it dredged. I don't know if the state would come in and take care of that or if the city would be responsible,” he said.
Another new amenity he would like to see would be Christmas lights on the light poles. “A lot of citizens around here would like to see things like that happen,” he said. “Businesses did a wonderful job out here decorating and it looked very nice.”
Dooley said the difference between himself and his opponent was one of personality.
“I don't think Rich is as much of a people person than I am,” he said. “Rich is more of a politician. When it comes to being personable with people, I think I'm better than him and this is why I'd have an open door policy.
“We shouldn't sling mud at each other,” added Dooley. “I don't think that's right and it's not fair.”
A Colona resident for “pretty much” his entire life, Dooley was a lieutenant on the Colona fire department for years. He also coached baseball in Colona for years.
“I want this community to get involved a little more,” he concluded. “It's already a nice city. I just want it better. I'd like to see the town freshened up, cleaned up. The whole town just needs something new.”
As finance chairman for the city, Rich Holman points to several budgets he's initiated and passed that have saved the city thousands of dollars per year. Without the measures, he said taxes would have been even higher or services that citizens are used to would have been lost.
“They have not only reduced the cost of budgetary items, but have introduced new concepts which have brought new dollars into the city budget,” he said. “As mayor I would focus on bringing new dollars into the city by recouping old businesses and bringing in new business, by bringing in economic development within our TIF district.
“I would also focus on beautifying the city, for example cleaning up one major highlight, the Hennepin Canal,” he said.
One money-saving venture was the introduction of an initiative for the city's health insurance program, joining with other Illinois and Iowa cities to bring premiums down to what Holman said is an all-time low.
He also introduced a cost-savings program which has saved the city thousands of dollars a year in risk management insurance, and pushed and passed cost-shifting for police expenses from taxpayer dollars by increasing fines and tow fees for repeat offenders within Colona.
“All those initiatives have saved the citizens from seeing major tax increases,” he said.
“As mayor I will bring the community together for new ideas including special events and subcommittees for economic development,” he said.
He talked about building economic growth along the Rt. 6 corridor through TIF funding to raise the tax base and lower property taxes. He said he would support grants for current businesses to expand their business.
“Raising our tax base in the city will ultimately hold the line on property taxes and reduce property taxes in the future,” he said.
Like his opponent, Holman also would not cut Colona's Scott Family Park, and notes the park is bringing in revenue to the city. "If it becomes a burden we might have to look at something, but at this time it's not," he said.
He cited his work with Maria's Pizza along with Henry County economic development director Jim Kelly to secure the business a substantial loan with deferred payment and a one percent interest rate when the business suffered severe water damage.
“I will do that for all the businesses in the city,” he said.
He said there are loans and forgivable grants from the federal and state sources available to the city to help support programs promoting business in the city without affecting the city budget.
“I will be working with Bi-State Regional Commission and the Quad City Chamber of Commerce to obtain those grants,” he said.
“I'm a tax-paying resident of the city of Colona and I don't want my taxes raised, so I'm all about lowering taxes.”
“I also always support the wonderful fire department, police department and all the employees of the city,” he added.
Holman said for future plans he's had discussions with CSI Homes about building single-level homes on various lots owned by the city. He said the target market would be Colona seniors who are currently struggling with multi-level homes who might otherwise be forced to look at homes outside Colona.
Holman said he has not decided how he will vote on the proposed 3rd Street canal crossing. “I'm waiting for the public hearing on March 22,” he said. “There are safety concerns that have been brought up that I'm looking at--sidewalks that may be needed and speed limits need to be reduced.
“I encourage citizens to come to the meeting at 6 p.m. (March 22) to voice their concerns or support,” he added.
Holman said his opponent is not knowledgeable about the city. “He just doesn't know anything about the budget, the government, TIF funding or grants,” he said.
“His only platform is to cut the budget,” he continued, “but you can't do that without cutting city services, the police department and public works department.”
“That's why it's an important election and everybody needs to get out and vote,” he added. “Being a nice guy and saying 'I'm the mayor' isn't the whole job. It takes a little more than that.”
Over the past several years, Holman has chaired the Colona Police Commission, served on the police pension board and currently has served six years as fourth ward alderman.
“As alderman I put the city first before any personal agendas,” he said. “As mayor my door will always be open. I'll speak to each and every person who wishes to talk to me and hold regular hours at city hall in the mayor's office. I wish to be open and transparent in all the decisions that are made, and always take citizens' consideration in regard to issues before making any decision.”
Holman said he and his family lived in the Level Acres subdivision for 12 years and have now lived in the Stonebridge Crossing subdivision for five.
“We love our community and we want to show the Quad City area how great it is to reside and raise a family in our small town of Colona,” he said.