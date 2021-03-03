House advances education free-speech bill over law professor’s concerns

Despite concerns from a Democratic lawmaker over vague language, a free speech bill requiring Iowa’s Board of Regents to implement policies, training, restrictions and penalties for First Amendment violations advanced Tuesday from an Iowa House panel.

Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City — a University of Iowa law professor — told colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee that provisions in the proposal would be difficult to actualize, could hamstring the campus and put teachers in murky territory. Since much of the bill’s language comes from the regents’ own recommendations, which the board approved last week, Bohannan bristled at the notion of baking it as written into law.

“Those recommendations were meant to be the start of a process to develop nuanced, meaningful policies around some of these different issues,” Bohannan said.

Despite her concerns, the committee voted 20-1 to advance House Study Bill 237, which also applies to public K-12 school districts.

“I do think there are some problems with the language,” agreed Rep. Mary Lynn Wolfe, D-Clinton. But she noted concerns can’t be too serious if regents lobbyists haven’t declared their own institutions as being against the bill.