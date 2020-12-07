House civil judiciary committee opens inquiry into LaSalle Veterans’ Home deaths

When IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia was asked about staff attending a Halloween party during a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing last month, she said that statement could not be substantiated and the information was based on “word of mouth.”

The report from IDPH states that transmission among some staff “may have occurred due to reported laxity of masking and social distancing while off duty and also during break periods while on duty.” As a result, “Increased monitoring has been initiated.”

Thapedi said once his committee receives the first batch of documents, the members will decide whether to make additional requests to the Department of Veteran Affairs, and to the Department of Public Health.

“Depending upon what documents and what information comes out of that first round, there may be some other entities or people or organizations that have relevant information that we can obtain, all with the goal of finding out what happened. So, it's a process,” Thapedi said.

The investigation by the House committee is separate from an independent investigation by the acting inspector general from the Illinois Department of Human Services, which Chapa LaVia announced last week.