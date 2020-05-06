House Republicans slam Pritzker’s reopening plan

Phase Three includes reopening non-essential stores, barbershops, offices and more with capacity limits. Pritzker said Tuesday the earliest a region would be allowed to advance to Phase Three would be May 29.

“The science can't precisely tell us which region should be grouped with another region or how small or how large those regions should be,” Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Tom Demmer, of Dixon, argued. “The science can't definitively tell us when it's safe to move from one step to another step.”

“And when we have that level of complexity, we need to have input from a wide variety of stakeholders to try to make the best decisions possible,” Demmer added. “We also have to consider the very real impact this is having on economies, on livelihoods and on people's lives all across the state of Illinois.”

Phase Four includes allowing up to 50 people in stores and restaurants, but Pritzker said Tuesday the earliest that could happen is the end of June. Phase Five, the final stage, is a full reopening of the state, but it relies on a widely available treatment or a vaccine, which are likely months — or even a year — away. Republicans argue that closed businesses cannot wait that long.