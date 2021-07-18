Hundreds of students apply for open enrollment under new state law

The district said this was higher than expected and could indicate decision-making based on the real or perceived reputation of the Davenport schools.

Of the 131 transfer requests for which the district has demographic information available, 70% were white students and just 8% were black, according to school data. The district’s student body is 53% white and 20% black.

Davenport superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said the new law “is what it is.” He said the district is attempting to offset the transfers’ impact by highlighting the education services and opportunities for students to succeed that it offers.

“What we’re going to do is, we’re going to make Davenport the destination of choice,” Schneckloth said. “The only thing that we can do is move forward and make Davenport the place to be, and that’s what we intend to do.”

Schneckloth said the transfers could also create financial issues for the district, which budgets for an expected enrollment figure and could wind up with a significantly different number. He said he could not provide a dollar amount for the financial impact of the transfers or forecast what the final enrollment number will be, but that the district will need to be able to somehow forecast that impact in the future.