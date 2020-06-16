Illinois Attorney General Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced in a news release Tuesday.

“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Raoul said in a news release.

The news release did not say where Raoul may have contracted the virus.

Raoul said in the statement his symptoms remained mild and he continued to be in contact with staff to manage operations of his office. The programs and services provided by the attorney general’s office will continue uninterrupted, he said.

The attorney general also said he had been self-isolating since first experiencing symptoms and would continue to do so upon guidance from doctors and public health authorities. Raoul said he was in the process of identifying individuals he came into contact with, and they would be advised to self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.