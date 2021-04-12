Illinois congressman joins Statehouse GOP in calling for redistricting commission

“While the context may have changed, when he was asked that question, it was assumed that Mike Madigan would be drawing the maps,” she said. “His pledge has not and cannot change.”

In 2019, Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, proposed a constitutional amendment that many believe would have passed Supreme Court scrutiny. That measure had 36 cosponsors, including 17 Democrats, but it was never assigned to a substantive committee and it died at the end of the 2020 session.

Butler pointed to the city of Springfield as an example of how legislative districts have been gerrymandered for partisan gain.

When the current maps were drawn in 2011, he said, the capital city was divided among three House districts and three Senate districts, and initially none of the lawmakers holding those seats actually lived in Springfield.

“Why was that done,” Butler asked. “That was done for partisan political reasons to try to get new Democrat seats in there. That's what it was.”

Republicans argue that legislative maps have been drawn intentionally to favor Democrats, and they have alleged that Democrats have a disproportionate advantage in the General Assembly because of it.