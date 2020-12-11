Illinois COVID-19 deaths surpass 14,000

Pritzker was asked to compare the LaSalle outbreak to a yearslong Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy, which occurred under former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s leadership and which Pritzker heavily criticized during the 2018 campaign. That outbreak killed 13 residents over a number of years.

He accused the Rauner administration of a cover-up and said his administration is working “much more intensely and intently.”

“Remember that the families weren't notified at Quincy, that was several years ago,” he said. “Families were notified within 24 hours of the testing that took place in 24 hours of the facility knowing that they had a problem.”

“And is there more that could be could have been done? I don't doubt that there is more that could have been done,” he said. “It is easy, in retrospect, to say that about really almost any situation. But I will also say that our intent here from the get-go, has been to take care of these veterans and make sure, not only do we learn what mistakes may have been made, but to rectify them.”

He said Legionnaires’ Disease, which is a severe pneumonia caused by inhalation of waterborne bacteria, is “extremely preventable,” while he said the coronavirus and the disease it causes is extremely rampant in the community.