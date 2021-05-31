Illinois elections omnibus bill would postpone 2022 primary to June

SPRINGFIELD – Lawmakers are considering an omnibus elections bill that would push back the date of the 2022 primary elections amid other major changes to the state’s election code.

It was filed Sunday night, and it passed through a House committee on a partisan roll call. Shortly after committee, Republicans requested an immediate meeting of their caucus when the measure came up for a floor vote. The bill passed 74-26 in the House at about 6 p.m., sending it to the Senate.

The 156-page omnibus bill, an amendment to Senate Bill 825 filed by Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, would also strengthen the state’s cybersecurity surrounding elections and make Election Day a holiday among other provisions.

Election dates

Under the legislation, in 2022, early voting for primary elections would start May 19 and Election Day would be moved to June 28. State primaries are typically held in March. The dates for nominating petitions for primaries would also change, with those seeking office being able to circulate petitions starting Jan. 13. Congressional and judicial candidates must have petitions filed by March 14.

The provision changing these dates is set to expire at the start of 2023.