Illinois hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue on a steady decline

SPRINGFIELD – Hospitalizations and positivity rates for COVID-19 in Illinois continued on a steady decline Tuesday, decreasing for the 13th straight week.

As of Monday night, the state reported 1,488 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 361 in intensive care unit beds and 172 on ventilators.

On a weekly average basis, hospitalizations declined sharply once again for the period from Monday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 21. For that period, the state saw an average 1,603 hospital beds in use for COVID-19 per day, a decrease of 329, or 17%, from the one-week period prior.

The number of COVID-19 patients using ICU beds decreased by 14%, or 62, from the week prior, to 371 in use on average each day for the same period. Ventilators use for COVID-19 also decreased by roughly 17%, with 177 in use on average for the period.

Meanwhile, the state has fully vaccinated roughly 4.6% of its population, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, with 43,282 doses administered over the previous 24 hours.

A database compiled by the New York Times showed Illinois was last of the 50 states in percent of population that has received two doses as of Monday. It stands in 22nd for percent of population to have received at least one dose, with 14% having done so.