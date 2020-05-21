Illinois House advances major expansion of mail-in voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House of Representatives advanced a bill Thursday that would greatly expand voting by mail in the November general election, as well as make the day a state holiday this year.

By a 72-43 vote, with three members not voting, the House sent Senate Bill 1863 back to its original chamber. The bill was introduced last year as a piece of unrelated legislation and passed by the Senate. It was gutted this week in the House and replaced with the election language via amendment.

Senate passage, which was still possible Thursday night, is needed to send the bill to Gov. JB Pritzker to sign.

The 26-page amendment proposes unprecedented changes to state elections law to facilitate the 2020 general election and make voting easier and safer amid societal restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill would require county election officials, by Aug. 1, to mail or email vote-by-mail ballot applications to any voter who cast a ballot in 2018, 2019 or 2020, as well as voters who registered or changed addresses after the March primary.

No later than Sept. 15, the secretary of state would send a notice to people who received an application but not yet returned it.