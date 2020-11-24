Illinois' Initial vaccine shipment may be one-fifth of what was originally expected

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they had submitted an application for two vaccines the companies are developing jointly, and the FDA said it would put those applications on a fast track for approval, which means a limited number of doses could be publicly available by the end of December. Moderna Inc. has also said a vaccine it is developing a vaccine that has shown promising results in clinical trials.

Ezike said the first people in line to receive the vaccines will be frontline hospital workers who treat COVID-19 patients and other first responders.

Meanwhile, both Ezike and Pritzker continued to urge Illinoisans to avoid gatherings over the upcoming holidays and possibly for the next several months in order to limit the spread of the disease.

“The vaccines that seem to be on the horizon can't help you if you get sick now,” Pritzker said. “It appears it may just be a matter of months, not years, before it's safe for all of us to gather with extended family and friends again. Let's keep each other safe until then. It's not too late to change your plans if you haven't already.”