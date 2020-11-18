Illinois pushes for digital equity with new broadband investments; Office of Broadband announces 3 programs to address digital divide

“The divide in broadband access really had grown worse than we thought in the county,” McEwan said, something that’s not reflected in federal data that shows continuous coverage throughout Mercer County. “We have 560 square miles of county. As you go west (broadband) got more sparse. On access and use it gets progressively worse the farther you go west.”

McEwan called the program the first domino that will allow the county to position itself for more future state and federal grants to build broadband infrastructure and digital access for rural residents and agricultural business.

Ronda Sauget, executive director of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, said because of the modest grant her organization received, it was able to identify gaps in broadband coverage and problems with connectivity that local internet service providers weren’t addressing and found funding opportunities to address them.

“We have a Hispanic community in Fairmont City that has over 600 students that go to the local school district. The local school district came to us and said, ‘we have real connectivity issues.’” Sauget said.