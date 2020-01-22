Illinois Republicans also calling for suspension of automatic registration until problems fixed

"This issue ... is deeply concerning even to us at the federal level," said Davis, who planned a congressional listening session on automatic voter registration. "We hope to get answers."

Voter rights groups, which have criticized White's office for a slow rollout of the multi-faceted automatic voter registration program, blamed the office for endangering noncitizens. The registrations were believed to involve green card holders, people who have legal permission to live in the country.

State and federal law bars noncitizens from voting.

"'We are deeply concerned that this careless and needless set of circumstances has put so many of our neighbors at risk," said Lawrence Benito, head of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. "While we want every Illinois resident to be engaged in civic life, we remind everyone who is not a citizen that even if they are registered by mistake, they cannot legally vote and can face deportation if they do."

White's spokesman, Dave Druker, said the office sent letters to all those affected taking ownership of the mistake. He said no one had been fired and there were no plans to put the program on hold.

"We've taken full responsibility for the error," he said. "We think the automatic voter registration program is a good one."