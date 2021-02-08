Illinois Republicans name Don Tracy as new chairman

On Thursday, two days before the chairmanship election, the state party issued a statement saying that while it strongly disagreed with Kinzinger and other Republicans who voted for impeachment, “we will let the voters be the arbiters of any vote taken by an elected official.”

“The stakes of the 2022 election here in Illinois – defeating Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, winning back congressional seats, and electing Republican judges to the Illinois Supreme Court – are too monumental to engage in a circular firing squad,” the statement read.

Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost all issued statements Monday praising the choice of Tracy as the new chairman.

“Illinoisans have had enough of the Democrats’ destructive policies in Springfield, and I know Don’s conservative leadership will help put the GOP on a path to help fix the many challenges our state faces,” Bost said in a statement. “I am excited to work with Don and unite our party for victory in 2022!”

Democrats, on the other hand, responded to Tracy’s election by criticizing his ties to both Trump and Rauner, and by criticizing his tenure as chairman of the Gaming Board.