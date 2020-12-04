Illinois State Police significantly reduce DNA backlog, ask legislators for more reforms

“I want to thank the efforts that was put forth, the great work that's been done and how forensics have improved,” Hood said. “When you talk about legislation, we need to be part of that conversation. We need to make sure that we part of that conversation so we can have some say-so in it.”

Kelly requested that both houses of the General Assembly pass legislation to create a permanent, full-time commission on forensic science. He said the commission should be made up of the stakeholders on all sides of forensic science, and should be based on SPAC, the Sentencing Policy Advisory Council, which analyzes the consequences of sentencing laws and policies and delivers reports and recommendations based on their findings to the General Assembly, the Illinois Supreme Court and the governor’s office.

The commission could discover new deficiencies in the process and devise ways to solve them. One example given was the removal of 1,200 pending tests in the backlog when it was discovered they were for cases that had already been closed.

“If we see a 48% reduction in the DNA backlog, well, where's the 48% increase in arrests. Where's the 48% increase in charges, where’s the 48% increase in convictions, where’s the 48% increase in closure of cases so that victims and their families can get some type of closure,” Kelly said. “That's really going to be the continuing challenge as we reduce this metric of figuring out what are the obstacles, what are the biases, what are the barriers that are preventing a greater degree of justice and better outcomes throughout the entire system.”

