Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey gained attention for challenging Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 orders. Now he's running for governor

“The days of putting the interests of the corrupt political class above the people is over,” he added.

Bailey criticized Pritzker and former House Speaker Michael Madigan, placing blame on them for causing residents to move out of state.

“Our family and friends are leaving because of high taxes,” Bailey said. “Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Democrats, they failed us, and it's time to stop it.”

Bailey also offered criticisms for the Republican Party, saying “the political elites of both parties have failed us.”

“Republicans and Democrats have worried more about the donor class than they've worried about the working class, and friends, that ends now,” Bailey said.

Bailey touted a campaign platform based on strict fiscal conservatism, calling for “a budget that freezes spending with no tax increases.”

“We’ve got to stop passing budgets that spend dollars without an honest review of each spending item,” Bailey said.