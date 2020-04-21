Illinois to loosen election rules for independents, third-party candidates

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois ballot eligibility requirements will be loosened for third-party candidates affected this election cycle by state efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a lawsuit filed April 2, the state’s Libertarian and Green parties said social distancing and stay-at-home orders instituted by Gov. JB Pritzker made gathering enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot “practically impossible.”
Both are considered “new” political parties under state election rules, meaning their candidates must obtain a greater number of in-person signatures than those with “established” parties — typically, Democrats and Republicans.
Under statute, Libertarians, Greens and Independents have from March 24 until June 22 to gather enough signatures — in person with a canvasser watching — to qualify for inclusion on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Illinoisans have been subject to Pritzker’s stay-at-home order since March 20.
In a remote hearing Tuesday, Federal Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer outlined general terms to ease those requirements this election cycle for all “new” party and independent candidates and asked both sides’ representatives to formulate the details.
She described pushing the deadline for candidates to submit petition signatures to the State Board of Elections to a date in the first week of August and reduced the number of mandated signatures by 85-90%, according to attorneys present for the hearing.
Independents or those in a “new” party needed at least 25,000 signatures to run for president or a seat in the U.S. Senate. Under Pallmeyer’s terms, the minimum required signatures could range from 2,500 to 3,750.
The judge also dictated candidates may collect signatures remotely. Voters would be able to print a petition from the candidate’s website, sign it and either send a hard copy to the candidate through the mail or electronically in an emailed attachment or as a photograph.
Alternatively, voters would be able to electronically sign petition forms from their smartphone or laptop’s trackpad.
Both Oliver Hall, founder of the Center for Competitive Democracy and an attorney for the parties, and a spokesperson for the Board of Elections declined to comment.
Sam Cahnman, an attorney representing an independent candidate for president, said the terms Pallmeyer outlined are “good.”
“It is not everything we wanted, but I think overall it’s a big victory for independents — for democracy, really,” he said. “In a lot of these legislative races, there’s only one candidate on the ballot. We’re supposed to let people make their decisions about who they want to vote for, but if they only have one candidate on the ballot, they have no choice.”
