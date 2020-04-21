Illinois to loosen election rules for independents, third-party candidates

Independents or those in a “new” party needed at least 25,000 signatures to run for president or a seat in the U.S. Senate. Under Pallmeyer’s terms, the minimum required signatures could range from 2,500 to 3,750.

The judge also dictated candidates may collect signatures remotely. Voters would be able to print a petition from the candidate’s website, sign it and either send a hard copy to the candidate through the mail or electronically in an emailed attachment or as a photograph.

Alternatively, voters would be able to electronically sign petition forms from their smartphone or laptop’s trackpad.

Both Oliver Hall, founder of the Center for Competitive Democracy and an attorney for the parties, and a spokesperson for the Board of Elections declined to comment.

Sam Cahnman, an attorney representing an independent candidate for president, said the terms Pallmeyer outlined are “good.”

“It is not everything we wanted, but I think overall it’s a big victory for independents — for democracy, really,” he said. “In a lot of these legislative races, there’s only one candidate on the ballot. We’re supposed to let people make their decisions about who they want to vote for, but if they only have one candidate on the ballot, they have no choice.”

