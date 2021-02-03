Illinois to ramp up vaccine distribution

Pritzker, however, defended the decision, saying it came at the request of some lawmakers after a number of them and their staffs contracted the virus during the recent lame duck session in January.

“It's not something that I am choosing to do, it's not something that the speaker of the House is choosing to do or that the Senate president is choosing to do now that we're all waiting our turn. But we need the state of Illinois and its legislature and its government to function well,” Pritzker said.

News of the stepped-up vaccination efforts came as the overall infection rate in Illinois continued to decline.

IDPH reported Wednesday that 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease had been reported over the previous 24 hours out of 96,894 tests performed. That brought the state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate down to 3.5 percent, its lowest point since Oct. 7.

Also on Tuesday, IDPH announced that Region 8, which includes Kane and DuPage counties, and Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry counties, were upgraded to Phase 4 mitigation measures, which allow limited indoor dining and drinking as well as youth and recreational sports activities and the opening of theaters, cinemas and performing arts centers.