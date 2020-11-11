Illinois veto session canceled amid worsening pandemic; Republicans cry foul, question motives behind decision

Even though there were no pressing veto issues to deal with, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus had hoped to use the veto session to advance its agenda of racial justice and equity reforms across a wide range of issues – an agenda that both Harmon and Madigan said they would support.

But Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, the Senate Majority Leader and chair of the ILBC, said those issues would have to wait until it is safe for the General Assembly to convene.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, making the risk too high for the General Assembly to gather at this time,” Lightford said in a statement. “While we will not be able to pass legislation as soon as we hoped, the urgency to bring an end to systemic racism remains. The moment to put forth this critical agenda is now, and I know President Harmon and Speaker Madigan share our concerns and our commitment to making a difference.”

Pritzker had hoped to use the veto session to get legislative approval for significant budget cuts in the wake of the failure of his proposed graduated income tax amendment on Election Day.

“There is so much work that needs to be done for the state, not just about the budget, but so many other matters, criminal justice reform being one example,” he said at an event in Chicago Tuesday. “I’m the impatient sort. I want to get things done sooner rather than later. I’ve been assured by the leaders that we’ll get right at it as soon as we can in January.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0