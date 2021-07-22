In Cedar Falls, Rob Sand presents centrist message, mulling run for governor

"I just think that this is a piece of democracy: If you are in statewide office, you should be going to all the people that you represent and giving them a chance to ask you questions," he said.

He fielded questions for about an hour in the muggy heat. He was asked about his audit of the governor's no-bid contract with Utah companies to provide coronavirus testing, whether his office would investigate Reynolds' sending nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to the Texas-Mexico border, and an upcoming audit of the state's decision to privatize Medicaid.

Sand said having political parties at each other's throats wasn't what the Founding Fathers envisioned. He said adopting open primaries and ranked-choice voting could convince politicians to listen to all sides, bringing "responsiveness" and "dignity" back to the political process.

"When I talk about a lack of responsiveness in the state of Iowa, it's not because it happens to be Republicans controlling it right now, it's because our system is broken," he said. "It doesn't serve people anymore: It serves insiders, it serves politicians, it serves parties. It doesn't serve the public."