SIOUX CENTER — Though Ron DeSantis hasn't officially declared for next year's presidential election, the two-term Florida governor had a lot to say about 2024 during his keynote address at Saturday's Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center.

"We must reject the culture of losing that's affected our party in recent years, the time for excuses is over," DeSantis said to a crowd of at least 500 people inside of the Dean Classic Car Museum. "If we make the 2024 election a referendum on Joe Biden and his failures, and if we provide a positive alternative for the future of this country, Republicans will win across the board."

The line drew applause from those attending the third-annual event hosted by two-term Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and it was as close as DeSantis came to referencing former President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Biden.

DeSantis, who won re-election in 2022 by nearly 20 points, said such winning wouldn't come easy for the GOP and told the crowd "(It's) going to require a lot of hard work and sacrifice" and "I've only begun to fight."

What he touted

Much of the half-hour DeSantis spent at the podium was dedicated to talking about the legislative and executive work he's been a part of since first winning the governorship in 2018 by less than one percentage point.

"We enacted the death penalty for pedophiles in the state of Florida," DeSantis said of a 2023 law focused on cases of child sexual battery. From there, DeSantis referenced: increasing penalties for dealing fentanyl (the mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking 4-14 grams is now seven years), ending the "self-governing status" of the Walt Disney Company (which he has repeatedly clashed with) and approving bills that prevent students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that don't correspond to someone's sex.

"We're not dealing with the pronoun stuff," DeSantis said.

Education

Both education and gender were issues DeSantis returned to over and over again. He suggested schools should increase their focus on math, science and reading and "not have pornographic materials in the school library" (referring to his state's focus on restricting what books students are offered). A Times of Israel story from Friday reported that the state's new efforts recently lead to the Florida Education Department rejecting two Holocaust-focused textbooks, "Modern Genocides" and "History of the Holocaust."

DeSantis later told the eventgoers that students in Florida are being told the "truth" about the political ideologies of Leninism and Marxism and how they are "better off as a result of that."

At another point, DeSantis warned about "diversity, equity and inclusion" initiatives at the university level and said so-called DEI measures are "trying to impose an ideological agenda on the student body through the administrative apparatus of the university."

Gender

More than once, DeSantis used the phrase "gender ideology," or a variant, while talking.

Near the end of his speech, DeSantis alleged there has been a lull in enrollment in the U.S. military because of an embrace of "gender ideology."

"When you see videos of folks recruiting for the military services, using things like drag queens, that is just fundamentally wrong," DeSantis said.

He also told the audience they should wage a war on practices such as educators talking to students about gender identity.

"It's wrong for a teacher to instruct a student they were born in the wrong body," he said. "We should not have transgender ideology in our schools."

Iowa connections

The Florida governor told Iowans at the Feenstra Family Picnic that his political focuses over the past four years are matters Gov. Kim Reynolds has dealt with as well. In fact, he joked about the two Republican-led states being mirror images of one another.

"Iowa is like the Florida of the Midwest," DeSantis quipped. "You know, after watching all the good stuff you've got in Iowa, it may be that Florida is the Iowa of the southeast."

Reynolds noted the parallels as well and said Florida and Iowa are in a kind of legislative contest with one another. "When governors are competing, Americans win," Reynolds proclaimed.

Like DeSantis, she too carved out time to target the issue of gender by denouncing gender-affirming care for minors. "Our children are not experiments," Reynolds said.

Both politicians lamented the rollback of Title 42, which allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants arriving at the southern border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19, and the overall state of immigration between the U.S. and Mexico.

"(A) national disgrace," Reynolds called it. DeSantis echoed "Don't tell these foreigners to just decide to come across the border when they want to." He then said he would shut down the border if he could which drew major applause in the room and had one attendee yell "hell yeah" and say "eliminate the problem."

What he faces

At present, Trump is leading DeSantis by more than 29 percentage points, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of recent national polls of the 2024 Republican primary. The data site's figures, most recently updated on Friday, May 12, show Trump at 52.1%, DeSantis at 22.5%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 5.6%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 3.9%, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 3.4% and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at 0.7%.

Visitors to the Feenstra Family Picnic were not resolute on which candidates they support the most.

Dawn Kottler, a 72-year-old Ames resident, said she wanted to hear other choices out there but was leaning towards Trump.

"I just think he has the track record of everything he got done when he was in office last time," Kottler said.

Orange City resident Peggy Subart, 62, shared she's "all in" for a DeSantis 2024 bid.

"I believe he has conservative values. He's articulate. He stands up for parents," she said.

When asked about Trump, Subart said "I'm just going to let that all pan out" but acknowledged she would vote for whoever the Republican nominee is.

A similar sort of hedge came from Susan Eshuis, a Rock Valley resident in her 50s. She said she wasn't worried so much about the people running but the party itself and that Republicans need to do whatever it takes to win.

Marie Knebler, a 72-year-old native of Sioux County who now lives in Council Bluffs, gave Trump a slight edge over DeSantis though confessed to some concerns about Trump who, on Tuesday, was found liable of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

"I haven't completely made up my mind yet," Knebler said.

Thirty minutes before the event got going, a 71-year-old Greene County resident flat out said he didn't think Trump could win and didn't know what he was doing during his four years in the White House. DeSantis, the man said, seemed to have "all of the qualifications."

What comes next

In the days leading up to DeSantis' appearance, Iowa GOP legislators from around the state, including more than a half-dozen from Siouxland, endorsed the former Congressman.

On Thursday, Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair, Allerton; and Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, Missouri Valley; announced their support of DeSantis.

Then, on Friday, Politico reported that the pro-DeSantis political action committee "Never Back Down" had 35 more endorsements to roll out. Those co-signs for a 2024 DeSantis presidential campaign included: State Sen. Dave Rowley, Spirit Lake; and State Reps. John Wills, Spirit Lake; Steve Holt, Denison; Skyler Wheeler, Hull; Bob Henderson, Sioux City and Ken Carlson, Onawa.

Haley was the keynote speaker at the second-annual Feenstra Family Picnic in 2022. For the first iteration, in 2021, Feenstra, the two-term Congressman who defeated Steve King in the 2020 primary, played host to Pence. Haley, who also served as governor of South Carolina, is running in the 2024 GOP primary while Pence, a one-term Indiana governor, has been perpetually floated as a candidate. Were he to run, both Pence and Haley would be competing with their former boss, Trump, for the Republican presidential nomination.

The Iowa caucuses will kickoff the GOP primary in early 2024.

