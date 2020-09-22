In visit to Iowa, Housing Secretary Ben Carson vouches for COVID-19 vaccine

Carson, while speaking to reporters Tuesday at Plymouth Place retirement community in Des Moines, gave his assurance that Americans will be able to trust a COVID vaccine approved by Trump and his administration.

“These things have to go through rigorous trials. They have to go through safety testing, efficacy testing, phase one, phase two, phase three trials. There’s no way to shortcut. There are boxes that have to be checked at each (phased) of the trial, and if you don’t check the box, it doesn’t move on to the next stage,” Carson said. “So that is not something that people need to be concerned about.”

Carson, who ran for president during the 2016 Republican primary, also recommended the COVID vaccine to anyone who may be hesitant to get it once it becomes available.

“I would say, ‘Would you rather continue with COVID-19 controlling your life? Or would you like to get to the other side of this and move on?’” Carson said. “It is true that with viral infections of this type, they do have a natural course. And, you know, given a long enough period of time, it would on its own go away. But obviously we don’t want to wait that long. We want to encourage it to move along.”