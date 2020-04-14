Intensive care bed, ventilator use in Illinois relatively stable from a week ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The percentage of intensive care beds and ventilators in use in Illinois remained relatively flat since last week as state officials on Tuesday announced another encouraging sign that Illinois is “flattening the curve” in dealing with the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.

However, that and the fact the number of virus-related deaths are doubling every 5.5 days now — as opposed to every 2.5 days at the beginning of April — does not mean there are immediate plans to lift a stay-at-home order that’s been in place since March 21.

“Of course you need to continue to stay home,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We keep talking about flattening the curve. The reason that the doubling time is prolonging is because of these measures that have been dictated and that have been followed.”

Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to continue through at least April 30. On March 22, COVID-19 cases were doubling every two days, as opposed to approximately eight days as of April 12, according to the governor’s office.