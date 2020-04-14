Intensive care bed, ventilator use in Illinois relatively stable from a week ago

SPRINGFIELD — The percentage of intensive care beds and ventilators in use in Illinois remained relatively flat since last week as state officials on Tuesday announced another encouraging sign that Illinois is “flattening the curve” in dealing with the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
However, that and the fact the number of virus-related deaths are doubling every 5.5 days now — as opposed to every 2.5 days at the beginning of April — does not mean there are immediate plans to lift a stay-at-home order that’s been in place since March 21.
“Of course you need to continue to stay home,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We keep talking about flattening the curve. The reason that the doubling time is prolonging is because of these measures that have been dictated and that have been followed.”
Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to continue through at least April 30. On March 22, COVID-19 cases were doubling every two days, as opposed to approximately eight days as of April 12, according to the governor’s office.
“To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus — or worse, dying from it — no matter how long it takes,” Pritzker said. “But we won't get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission.”
On Tuesday, the state announced 1,222 new confirmed cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours, including 74 additional deaths. That brings the total number of cases recorded in Illinois to 23,247, including 868 fatalities. The recent deaths came in 11 counties from northern to southern Illinois, and the virus is now confirmed in 88 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
There were 1,189 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients Monday, an increase of 23 from last week. That means COVID-19 patients are now occupying 40% of ICU beds, down from 43% last week, as the state added 278 beds in that span. As of Monday, 33% of ICU beds were available as opposed to 35% a week ago.
As of Monday, 55% of ventilators were available, down from 57% last week. COVID-19 patients are using 796 ventilators as compared with 821 last week, while 602 non-COVID patients are using ventilators, up from 377 last week. The state now has 1,742 ventilators open, as it increased its available ventilators by approximately 350 since last week.
"These numbers are indicators of our growing ability to manage capacity within the health care systems across Illinois,” Pritzker said. "We need to stay the course for our efforts to remain effective.”
IDPH is now tracking hospital bed data daily at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
Still, the governor said, “this curve may not flatten, and it may go up again, if we don't adhere to the stay-at-home order.”
Pritzker echoed his comments from several briefings prior in saying the reopening of the state’s economy will be reexamined each day when more information is available. He also noted that he has talked with neighboring governors about presenting a united front when they eventually, gradually reopen sectors of the economy.
In related news:
- Pritzker urged the Illinois General Assembly to pass a plan to expand mail-in balloting for the November election when they are able to reconvene.
- In a news release Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Bill Brady, of Bloomington, called on the governor to convene a meeting with the four legislative leaders “to share what planning is underway as it relates to the reopening of our state.”
- Ezike also noted that a survey sent to positive COVID-19 patients indicates 44% were recovered after seven days; 50% after 14 days; 61% at 21 days; and 69% at 28 days. Those numbers could be higher, as some do not respond to the surveys, she said.
- Pritzker also signed another executive order Tuesday preventing the garnishment of wages except in certain circumstances such as for child support payments or spousal maintenance obligations through the remainder of the disaster declaration.
