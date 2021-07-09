Iowa amusement park became a political force before accident

Adventureland attorney Guy Cook said the law had no bearing on Saturday's accident because adults were operating the Raging River. Still, its passage reflected Adventureland's clout.

Sponsors included Sen. Zach Nunn and Rep. Brian Lohse, whose districts include Adventureland and who received donations from Krantz last fall. Reynolds signed it. All three are Republicans.

"I support Adventureland because it's a major jobs provider and entertainment center for the state of Iowa," said Nunn, who worked there as a teenager. "Like any business that provides value to our citizens, they're going to have a voice at the table."

Democratic Sen. Nate Boulton opposed the change, arguing it would increase risks by allowing minors with poorer judgment to operate dangerous machinery. Boulton, a lawyer who specializes in worker safety, said Adventureland has seen a "pattern of serious injuries to workers and to customers," yet lobbied to weaken safety protections.

Seven lobbyists represented Adventureland this session, including Jake Ketzner, Reynolds' former chief of staff, records show. They argued the change wouldn't hurt safety.

Cook said "safety is the bedrock of park operations," noting the death is the first of a customer on a ride in its 47-year history.