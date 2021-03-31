Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller submits amicus brief to Supreme Court in support of biofuels

The brief said the small-refinery waivers had cost the renewable fuel industry more than $2 billion a year in lost demand.

“The expansive interpretation of the small-refinery exemption advanced by petitioners has the practical effect of cutting the renewable fuel mandates significantly below the levels required by statute,” the brief said.

“This guts the RFS, rendering it ineffective in creating demand for renewable fuel. And without the demand created by the RFS, the renewable fuel industry will continue to suffer substantial economic harm.”

Shaw called Wednesday’s action “another step in getting the RFS back on track.”

“We greatly appreciate the leadership of Attorney General Miller to bring together a large, bipartisan group of states to support the RFS and the letter of the law,” Shaw said. “This amicus brief sends a message loud and clear from eight state attorneys general that the 10th Circuit Court got it right.”

Biofuels accounted for about 2% of Iowa’s gross domestic product in 2020, according to a study commissioned by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case April 27.