Iowa campaign Almanac for April 4, 2022

Rep. Ras Smith, a Democrat from Waterloo who ran for governor before dropping out of the race, has joined the leadership team for Mike Franken’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Smith will serve as political director, according to a news release from the Franken campaign.

Franken, a retired admiral from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats running for the party’s nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate election this year.

The others are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

In addition to his work over three terms in the Iowa Legislature, Smith aided President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign in Iowa and Biden’s campaign leading up to the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

The Franken campaign also has added Ellen Goodmann Miller to its communications team. Miller, from Dubuque, worked on Smith’s gubernatorial campaign. She also worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign in Iowa and his caucus campaign.

VETS ENDORSE FRANKEN: VoteVets, a progressive advocacy organization, endorsed Mike Franken in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.

Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats running for the party’s nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate election this year.

The others are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

“These candidates have a wealth of knowledge and experience to keep our country and communities safe, but also have demonstrated a commitment to others above self, which is what we need more of in our public officials,” Jon Soltz, an Iraq War veteran and chairman of VoteVets, said in a news release.

SENATE PRIMARY FORUM: Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst, two of the three Democrats running in Iowa’s U.S. Senate primary, are scheduled to participate in a candidate forum April 16 at Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi.

The event is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m.; doors open at 12:30 p.m. Face masks are recommended and appreciated, according to event organizers.

The event is being hosted by the Democratic parties in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.

UNION ENDORSES MATHIS: The Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, the Democratic candidate for Congress in Eastern Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.

The union represents more than 150,000 workers nationally, including mechanics, baggage handlers, disease control inspectors, bus operators, dispatchers, ramp agents, flight attendants and bike share workers.

BLACKBURN KEYNOTES: U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, will headline the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s 22nd Annual Spring Kick-Off on Saturday in Clive.

The event is scheduled to be held in the Horizon Event Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Iowa Republican leaders also expected to speak include Iowa U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Iowa U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0