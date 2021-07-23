IOWA CAMPAIGN ALMANAC for July 23, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
MEDICARE FOR ALL: The Progressive Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party will host a March for Medicare for All event at 2 p.m. Saturday on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.
It is demanding Congress pass improved and expanded Medicare for All, with health care recognized as a right for all people and prioritizing it in the federal budget. The caucus believes universal, single-payer health care would save thousands of lives and billions of dollars annually.
Among those speaking will be Iowa Democratic Party Rural Caucus Chairman Glenn Hurst of Minden, who is running for the U.S. Senate; Cherie Mortice of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement; and Jason Frerichs, a respiratory therapist, contact tracer and inaugural Progressive Caucus chairman.
For more information, contact bmclain@iaprogcaucus.org.
CHUCK GRASSLEY BY 20 POINTS: Sen. Joni Ernst fully anticipates Sen. Chuck Grassley will seek re-election in 2022 and, regardless of his Democratic challenger, the Red Oak Republican expects him to win an eighth term.
“I hope that he does run for re-election,” she said Friday when asked about former 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s entry into the race.
Finkenauer joins Manning farmer and cattlefeeder Dave Muhlbauer, Glenn Hurst of Minden and, potentially, others seeking the Democratic nomination.
“He is still very energetic. He is on top of it,” Ernst said. “He knows legislation inside and out. And he is always working so hard for Iowans.”
Because of that, Ernst said, “regardless of who the Democratic candidate is, maybe Sen. Grassley only wins by about 20 points this time.”
PAT GRASSLEY CHIEF OF STAFF: Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has announced Cord Overton will succeed Laura Steve as his chief of staff beginning Aug. 9.
Overton currently is chief of staff at the Iowa Department of Corrections. He has worked in state government since 2013 where he started as a policy adviser to the Branstad-Reynolds administration.
Overton holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Iowa State University and a master’s in public policy from University of Northern Iowa. He is originally from Waterloo, and now lives in Van Meter with his wife and daughter.
WHITVER CHALLENGER: The creator of the Vaccine Hunter COVID-19 vaccination website is aiming to knock off Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, in 2022.
Todd Brady of Ankeny said Whitver “played politics during the pandemic, while I actually got things done” with this website that helped thousands of Iowans find COVID-19 vaccinations in the late winter and spring.
“We need a senator focused on service, not partisan politics,” Brady said.
Active voter registration in Senate 19 favors Republicans by 2.7 percentage points, which was Whitver’s margin of victory in 2018.
AMARA ANDREWS ENDORSED: EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest resource for female, pro-abortion rights Democratic political candidates, endorsed Amara Andrews in the race for mayor of Cedar Rapids.
“We know that she will champion sustainability, economic growth and COVID-19 recovery when she is elected mayor,” Emily Cain, executive director of EMILY’s List, said in the endorsement.
Andrews is head of business development and communications for the transportation division of TrueNorth Companies in Cedar Rapids and vice president of the Advocates for Social Justice nonprofit.
-- Compiled by The Gazette