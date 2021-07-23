IOWA CAMPAIGN ALMANAC for July 23, 2021

Finkenauer joins Manning farmer and cattlefeeder Dave Muhlbauer, Glenn Hurst of Minden and, potentially, others seeking the Democratic nomination.

“He is still very energetic. He is on top of it,” Ernst said. “He knows legislation inside and out. And he is always working so hard for Iowans.”

Because of that, Ernst said, “regardless of who the Democratic candidate is, maybe Sen. Grassley only wins by about 20 points this time.”

PAT GRASSLEY CHIEF OF STAFF: Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has announced Cord Overton will succeed Laura Steve as his chief of staff beginning Aug. 9.

Overton currently is chief of staff at the Iowa Department of Corrections. He has worked in state government since 2013 where he started as a policy adviser to the Branstad-Reynolds administration.

Overton holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Iowa State University and a master’s in public policy from University of Northern Iowa. He is originally from Waterloo, and now lives in Van Meter with his wife and daughter.

WHITVER CHALLENGER: The creator of the Vaccine Hunter COVID-19 vaccination website is aiming to knock off Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, in 2022.