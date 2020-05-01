Iowa Campaign Almanac for May 1, 2020

HART ENDORSEMENT: Democrat Rita Hart (www.ritahart.com) of Wheatland has been endorsed in her race for Iowa’s 2nd District U.S. House seat by the political action committee promoting gun regulations.

Giffords PAC ( https://giffords.org/ ), founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., who suffered a brain injury in a shooting, endorsed Hart as part of its effort “to keep a gun-safety majority” in the House and expand on its efforts by supporting “gun sense women.”

Hart, a former state senator, farmer and teacher, is a gun owner and a staunch advocate of responsible gun ownership, according to the PAC. “She understands the culturally significant role that guns play in the lives of her constituents, as well as the threat that they can pose in the hands of dangerous individuals,” according to the group.