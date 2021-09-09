Iowa Campaign Almanac for Thursday, Sept. 9

A roundup of campaign news items:
BENNETT ENDORSES SCHEETZ
Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, has announced her support for Sami Scheetz in his bid to succeed her in Iowa House 65 in southeast Cedar Rapids.
Bennett has held the seat since 2014. She is vacating her Iowa House seat at the end of her term to run for the Iowa Senate.
Bennett endorsed Scheetz “because he understands the struggles of working-class families in my district and will work tirelessly to advocate for them in Des Moines.”
“I am proud to have the support of Rep. Liz Bennett in this race,” said Scheetz, who is so far unopposed. “She has been a champion for working people in this district for close to a decade. I will continue the fight that she has led on behalf of working-class and marginalized families in the Statehouse.”
Bennett’s endorsement adds to Scheetz’s growing coalition of current and former elected officials, community leaders, party activists and labor unions.
BOHANNAN ENDORSED
State Rep. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City has been endorsed by 314 Action Fund in her race to unseat 2nd District Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Bohannan is an engineer and former Florida Department of Environmental Protection employee, who has been a professor at the University of Iowa Law School for two decades and is in her first term in the Iowa House.
“From her work as an engineer to her leadership in the state legislature and lecture hall, Christina Bohannan has proved that she’s not just a reliable ally in the fight for science, facts, and evidence-based policies — she’s leading the charge,” said Shaughnessy Naughton, president of 314 Action.
In 2022, 314 Action Fund will aim to spend $50 million to elect scientists across all levels of government, with initial targets of seven U.S. Senate races, 40 U.S. House races — including the 2nd District — and 21 statewide races.
314 Action Fund is a grassroots community of over 6 million people working to elect scientists, doctors and STEM professionals. In 2018 and 2020, it helped elect 11 Democratic scientists to federal office, as well as over 100 to state and local offices.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau