Iowa Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, Aug, 4

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
TAYLOR GREENE AT FAIR: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Bloomberg News she will be attending the Iowa State Fair.
The fair — and the Des Moines Register Soap Box — is a frequent stop for politicians seeking to raise their profile, especially if they have presidential ambitions. However, the Register is not hosting the Soap Box this year.
A spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa said it was not involved in her visit.
Greene has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and advanced theories about “deep state” opposition to Trump and that President Joe Biden’s victory was invalid.
UNION ENDORSEMENT: Sami Scheetz has secured the endorsement of Teamsters Local 238 in his bid for the Democratic nomination in Iowa House District 65 on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side.
Teamsters 238 is the largest local union in Iowa, with more than 5,000 members working in industries ranging from transportation and warehousing to manufacturing and public service.
House 65 will be an open seat as incumbent Rep. Liz Bennett, also a Democrat, is seeking the nomination in Senate District 65 where Sen. Rob Hogg is not seeking re-election. Democrat Breanna Oxley also is running for the Senate District 33 nomination.
INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT: A political action committee that engages Republican lawmakers has launched a $1.5 million broadcast and digital advertising campaign asking Iowans to encourage U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to support the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
The investment is needed to improve America’s roads and bridges, strengthen the nation’s competitiveness, and secure the power grid from foreign cyberattacks, according to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions.
The ads, which also target seven other GOP senators, will air across traditional broadcast networks, including nearly 2,000 television spots and nearly 40,000 radio spots, and online digital and social media platforms.
BENNETT ENDORSEMENTS: Rep. Liz Bennett has been endorsed by fellow Democrats in her bid for the party’s nomination in Iowa Senate 33. It will be an open seat in 2022 because Sen. Rob Hogg is not seeking re-election.
Bennett has been endorsed by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker, state Reps. Kirsten Running-Marquardt of Cedar Rapids and Mary Wolfe of Clinton, and Sen. Claire Celsi of West Des Moines.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau