Iowa Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, Aug, 4

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

TAYLOR GREENE AT FAIR: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Bloomberg News she will be attending the Iowa State Fair.

The fair — and the Des Moines Register Soap Box — is a frequent stop for politicians seeking to raise their profile, especially if they have presidential ambitions. However, the Register is not hosting the Soap Box this year.

A spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa said it was not involved in her visit.

Greene has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and advanced theories about “deep state” opposition to Trump and that President Joe Biden’s victory was invalid.

UNION ENDORSEMENT: Sami Scheetz has secured the endorsement of Teamsters Local 238 in his bid for the Democratic nomination in Iowa House District 65 on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side.

Teamsters 238 is the largest local union in Iowa, with more than 5,000 members working in industries ranging from transportation and warehousing to manufacturing and public service.