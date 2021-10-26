Iowa candidates interested in running — but against who?

“We’re seeing backlash to that,” Suchorski said, adding that potential candidates will present “a strong contrast to folks who are in Des Moines who are not working for their constituents. They like to say one thing on the campaign trail and then they go to Des Moines, they vote another way. I think it's catching up to both Smith and Whitver, and I think we're seeing that in the candidate recruitment.”

Republican don’t face the same recruitment challenge as Democrats. With a 60-40 advantage in the House in addition to their Senate majority, the GOP doesn’t have to recruit as a many challengers.

In fact, Kaufmann indicated the problem may be more candidates than openings. Some potential candidates who are not familiar with the process “just know they want to run for something … and you don't want to take away that kind of enthusiasm coming from your base.”

One challenge for Republicans is that the redistricting plan under consideration would lump many of the GOP legislators in districts with another Republican incumbent, which could lead to primary contests.