IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST (copy)

The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below a minus 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.

COVID-19 AID FOR ART: Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs on Wednesday announced the launch of an Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.

The $7 million statewide grant program — using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds — will provide short-term relief to arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic.

“Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, for no other reason than for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said. “This program will provide new resources to help these small businesses adapt their operations, maintain jobs and be ready to reopen as we return to a new normal.”

The initiative will provide relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for arts and cultural organizations struggling to make up for reduced admissions, ticket sales and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.