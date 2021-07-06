Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, July 2

The mobile museum will carry “Iowa’s People & Places” to all 99 Iowa counties beginning this month through 2023, similar to its first three-year tour but this time with a different exhibition. The first mobile museum exhibition made 175 stops across all 99 counties from 2017 through 2019 and attracted nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.

The new exhibition unpacks some of the stories of Iowa's past with an eclectic array of artifacts selected from the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines, and its introduction video is narrated by WOI-TV host Jackie Schmillen. Some of the highlights on display include a token from the Hudson Bay Company from Dubuque County in 1800; an election ticket from 1860; knitting needles Iowa first lady Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City used to knit clothing for soldiers during the Civil War and World War I; a birchbark lunchbox a Cerro Gordo County boy used in the 1870s; Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s; a menu from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Des Moines in 1959; a women’s track uniform from Iowa State University from 1972, the year Title IX passed; and the flight suit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield.