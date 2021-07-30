Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, July 30

Due to the shortfall, officials said the Iowa National Guard Trench Run scheduled for Aug. 16 is canceled. Plans are underway to reschedule the 10-kilometer run for next year and the reimbursement process for those who have already registered for the event this year, officials said.

The Iowa National Guard Alumni Day scheduled on Aug. 7 also is canceled.

HEALTH BOARD APPOINTMENTS: After criticism that the lack of a quorum prevented the state Board of Health from meeting, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced appointments to the panel.

Earlier this week, legislative Democrats said they were “appalled” the governor had not filled the board’s vacancy given issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds fired back, saying the terms of board members expire in June and the panel had decided to meet once every two months so there was no quorum issue.

Her appointees to the board are: Republicans Fred Schuster and Nick Ryan, both of Polk County, and Donald McFarland of Johnson County, Democrat Andrew Allen of Story County, and Lisa Czyzewicz of Iowa County, Sandra McGrath of Wright County and Chelcee Schleuger of Hancock County, all no party.