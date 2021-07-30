Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, July 30

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
SALES TAX HOLIDAY: Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is the first Friday and Saturday of August — Aug. 6 and 7.
The annual break from sales tax gives Iowans an opportunity to save on clothes, shoes for back-to-school and advanced shopping for the holiday season. Select clothing and footwear are tax exempt — meaning no state sales tax will be collected. However, there are restrictions.
Internet sales are included if they are ordered and paid for during the exemption period.
For more information, including a list of taxable and exempt items, visit https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.
GUARD CANCELS EVENTS: A delay in federal reimbursements to the Iowa National Guard for deploying soldiers to Washington, D.C., after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has forced officials to cancel some planned events in August.
Iowa Guard officials said Friday they mobilized and deployed about 260 soldiers and airmen for last January’s mission, using reallocated fiscal 2021 funding to cover for the response and to pay the Iowa mission participants. As a result, the Guard incurred a nearly $521 million budget deficit.
The delay in reimbursement has forced the Iowa National Guard to make difficult decisions to ensure members’ readiness remained a top priority.
Due to the shortfall, officials said the Iowa National Guard Trench Run scheduled for Aug. 16 is canceled. Plans are underway to reschedule the 10-kilometer run for next year and the reimbursement process for those who have already registered for the event this year, officials said.
The Iowa National Guard Alumni Day scheduled on Aug. 7 also is canceled.
HEALTH BOARD APPOINTMENTS: After criticism that the lack of a quorum prevented the state Board of Health from meeting, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced appointments to the panel.
Earlier this week, legislative Democrats said they were “appalled” the governor had not filled the board’s vacancy given issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Reynolds fired back, saying the terms of board members expire in June and the panel had decided to meet once every two months so there was no quorum issue.
Her appointees to the board are: Republicans Fred Schuster and Nick Ryan, both of Polk County, and Donald McFarland of Johnson County, Democrat Andrew Allen of Story County, and Lisa Czyzewicz of Iowa County, Sandra McGrath of Wright County and Chelcee Schleuger of Hancock County, all no party.
Appointments are to be balanced politically, geographically and by gender.
LEGISLATOR DIES: Ankeny Republican Rep. John Landon, 71, died Thursday, according to his family.
First elected to the House in 2012, Landon was serving his fifth term. An Iowa State University graduate, he worked in farm management and real estate after serving in the Navy Seabees.
In the 2021 session, Landon chaired the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee and served on Appropriations, local Government and Transportation committees.
No date has been set for a special election to fill the vacancy.
BEST-LOOKING CRUISER: Iowans are encouraged to cast their votes for the Iowa State Patrol’s entry in the 8th annual American Association of State Troopers Best-Looking Cruiser contest.
Iowans can vote through Aug. 3 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021
Last year, the Iowa State Patrol cruiser finished in 10th place, earning a spot on the association’s cruiser calendar. The 12 states receiving the most votes will have their cruisers included in the 2022 calendar.
Proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
The Iowa State Patrol currently sits at 22nd place with 3,722 votes. It must at least surpass 9,300 votes to earn a spot in next year's calendar.
FUEL DELIVERIES: Transport rules for crews and drivers hauling motor fuels in Iowa have been eased until Aug. 28 by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who issued a disaster proclamation this week.
The rules on hours of service for crews and drivers, including gasoline, diesel and biodiesel, have been temporarily suspended.
In issuing the proclamation, Reynolds cited increased demand and above-average wait times at petroleum product terminals that have created challenges to timely access of these fuels.
Read the proclamation at https://governor.iowa.gov.
FLAGS LOWERED: To honor fallen U.S. Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class John M. Mulick, who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that flags on the State Capitol Building, Capitol Complex and all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset July 31.
Mulick’s remains are returning to his hometown of Elma after nearly 80 years.
Mulick, who was 21, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, and capsized during multiple torpedo hits on Dec. 7, 1941.
Navy personnel have been identifying remains of sailors lost at Pearl Harbor.
Mulick will now be buried in his hometown with full military honors.
CARBON SEQUESTRATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 34 members of the Agriculture and Energy Working Groups of the Carbon Sequestration Task Force that she created by executive order in June.
The panels will explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in Iowa.
“Iowa is a recognized leader in renewable fuel and food production, making us a natural place to capitalize on the growing nationwide demand for a more carbon-free economy,” said Reynolds, who will chair the task force.
She said the working groups “will hit the ground running, and I look forward to working alongside them to drive economic growth and sustainability in energy and agriculture production.”
A list of members can be found at www.iowaeda.com/carbon-sequestration.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau