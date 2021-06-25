Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, June 25

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:

COURT OF APPEALS: Three judges are being recommended for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

The 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed applicants for the opening Friday and forwarded the three finalists to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will make the appointment within 30 days.

The finalists are Judge Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids, Judge Gina Badding of Carroll and Judge Joel Barrows of Bettendorf.

The commission has eight commissioners elected for Iowa lawyers and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The Iowa Court of Appeals does not preside over trials, but hears appeals of cases heard in Iowa’s district courts.

OPIOID DISPOSAL: Iowans will have a safe, cost-free way to dispose of medications in a new program starting Thursday.

MedOne will facilitate the program, which will give patients two drug disposal kits every 30 days at no cost.