Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, June 4

Nominations are accepted in seven categories that can be found, along with nomination materials, at volunteeriowa.org. Nominations will be accepted through midnight July 2.

MORE 4-LANE MILES OPEN: About nine miles more of U.S. Highway 30 in Tama County are now open to four lanes between Tama and state Highway 21.

Traffic crosses over into two lanes of two-way traffic at the west and east ends of the project. The eastbound lanes and some side roads still need to be constructed.

The Iowa Department of Transportation anticipates the pavement construction to be complete in August with all four lanes open to traffic, weather permitting.

BLACK HAWK BRIDGE: The Iowa and Wisconsin departments of transportation are gathering public input on a proposed replacement of the Iowa Highway 9 Black Hawk Bridge over the Mississippi River at Lansing.