Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, Nov. 19

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
FUTURE READY IOWA GRANT
The state has opened a $1.2 million Future Ready Iowa grant opportunity for employers who are developing workforce solutions, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.
The Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund is designed to expand opportunities for Iowans to earn postsecondary credentials that lead to high-demand jobs. It does this by encouraging Iowa employers, community leaders, and others to collaborate and support the development of regional workforce talent.
Applications must be submitted by Dec. 17 to iowagrants.gov.
The grants require that any requested amount be matched dollar-for-dollar with private investment. Applicants can request funding up to $50,000.
The funds can be used to support credit and noncredit programs, along with wraparound support programs such as transportation, equipment and innovative technologies to help Iowans complete job training and education.
For more information, visit futurereadyiowa.gov/innovation.
IOWA GALA
Iowans from across the state are invited to enjoy Iowa art, history, food and entertainment during the 10th annual Celebrate Iowa Gala presented by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The cultural celebration returns to an in-person format Dec. 10 at the Scottish Rite Consistory, 519 Park St., Des Moines, as Iowa revs up for its 175th statehood anniversary.
Iowa joined the Union on Dec. 28, 1846.
Over the last decade, the Celebrate Iowa Gala has raised critical dollars for statewide programs of the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
Funds from the gala have helped the society create new exhibits, develop educational programs for children and lifelong learners, increase access to the state’s vast historical collection and launch a mobile museum in a Winnebago that recently embarked on its second 99-county tour.
The gala will feature live musical performances by the Awful Purdies, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Phineas Pope; an exhibit of new artwork inspired by Iowa history; a pop-up display from the State Historical Museum of Iowa; hand-drawn portraits from the Portrait Studio; and specialties from some of Iowa’s most popular restaurants.
Guests will be able to sample a signature “Iowa 175” cocktail from the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire as well as an “1846 Corn Lager” produced with old-fashioned brewing techniques at Court Avenue Brewing Co. in Des Moines.
Tickets range from $125 to $250, with discounted $100 tickets for young professionals (40 and younger). Proceeds from the event go to the Iowa Historical Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports statewide initiatives of the State Historical Society of Iowa.
For tickets, visit iowaculture.gov/gala.
-- GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU