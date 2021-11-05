Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, Nov. 5

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:
Lottery winners
A central Iowa man who has won $25,000 a year for life admits he carried the winning lottery ticket in his wallet for a couple of weeks before he realized he’d hit big.
Michael “Micky” Pietz, 37, of Adel claimed his prize in the Oct. 13 Lucky for Life game on Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
Meanwhile, lottery officials said Iowa had its 13th big winner in the game since it debuted in the state in January 2016 when someone bought a winning Lucky For Life ticket at a Cedar Rapids convenience store worth $25,000 a year for life in Thursday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 641 Edgewood Rd. NW in Cedar Rapids.
Arts gets $1 million
As Iowa’s arts and culture sector continues to rebound from a challenging year, officials in the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs are granting $1 million to market the return to arts and culture experiences like concerts, museums and festivals.
State officials have announced 118 arts and cultural groups in 47 Iowa communities will receive funding through the Iowa Arts & Culture Marketing Grant program.
The department awarded a total of $1 million in grants, in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $18,000.
The new, one-time grants were created with federal CARES Act funds allocated to provide economic relief to Iowa organizations that have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money was disbursed throughout 37 Iowa counties — includes local arts councils, theaters and historical attractions, as well as some of the state’s largest museums, art centers and performing arts venues.
