Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, oct. 21

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
DEER ON THE MOVE
Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources are advising Iowa drivers to stay alert as they travel Iowa’s roadsides over the coming weeks due increased deer movement during the crop-harvesting time that increase the risk of vehicle-deer collisions.
With crop harvest in full swing, DNR experts say deer seek cover in brushy creeks, trees or fence lines which often intersect with roads.
Also, this is the season for deer breeding, which leads to fast-moving, unpredictable deer crossing highways.
A third factor will be the change away from daylight saving time on Nov. 7, placing more Iowans behind the wheel during the deer-heavy dawn and dusk periods, state officials note.
DNR forest wildlife research biologists advise drivers to reduce speed, increase following distance from other cars and to sweep eye movements from ditch to ditch — especially during those low-light periods and when approaching brushy or tree-lined “funnels” near roads.
Drivers also are encouraged not to “veer for deer,” as leaving the lane of traffic could cause a collision with another vehicle or a utility pole or culvert.
GAMBLERS RETURN, BUT … :
The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over, but Iowans are returning to casinos, according to the most recent numbers from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
Since reopening in June 2020, casinos have seen an increase in visitors, but the number of people through the doors has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The 4,632,331 patrons from July through September was the highest in casino admissions since the April through May quarter of this fiscal year.
Although lower casino admissions in fiscal 2021 and the first quarter of fiscal 2022 likely reflect the ongoing impact of the pandemic, casino admissions have been declining for a number of years.
The Legislative Services Agency said it’s not possible to determine whether admissions will continue to rebound or whether a new normal can be expected.
Admissions this September were 13.7 percent below the average admissions for all months since January 2010.
Adjusted gross receipts — the total amount wagered less winnings paid — decreased from $460.7 million in the final quarter of fiscal 2021 to $442.3 million in the most recent three-month quarter. y
While September 2021 saw a slight decrease in receipts at $139.7 million, it was 17.4 percent above average for all months since January 2010.
'SNOWFIGHTERS' SOUGHT
As Iowans experience the first frosts of autumn, the Iowa Department of Transportation is providing an update on its preparations for winter.
The department’s 101 maintenance garages employ 1,083 full-time equipment operators, mechanics, and supervisors.
An additional 633 temporary employees are hired each winter to help run the agency's 902 trucks, 42 motor graders, 32 tow plows and 11 heavy-duty, self-propelled snowblowers.
For those interested in temporary, part-time “snowfighter” positions, visit https://iowadot.gov/careers and click on the “seasonal/temp” tab.
SECOND-GENERATION SAVERS
The College Savings Iowa 529 plan that offers families a tax-advantaged way to save and pay for education has reached $6.3 billion in assets with 276,000 active accounts.
Past and present participants have withdrawn more than $3.6 billion to pay for education expenses
Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, who’s held the job since 1983, started the program 23 years ago.
Iowans who grew up with their loved ones saving for them with College Savings Iowa accounts are now opening accounts for their own children, Fitzgerald said.
If an Iowa taxpayer is a College Savings Iowa participant, they can deduct up to $3,474 per beneficiary from 2021 state taxable income.
Fees have decreased as the plan has grown, Fitzgerald said, noting savers are benefiting from the plan’s lowest annual asset-based fee of 0.19 percent, which means investors only pay $1.90 for every $1,000 saved in their accounts.
For more information, visit collegesavingsiowa.com/ or call (888) 672-9116.
NO SIGN OF RABBIT VIRUS
Wildlife experts within the state Department of Natural Resources say they are on the lookout for a new virus impacting native rabbit and hare populations.
Following an initial outbreak in New Mexico in March 2020, the virus causing rabbit hemorrhagic disease is considered endemic in 11 states mostly west and southwest of Iowa.
But DNR officials say it has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Minnesota and South Dakota, and in the wild rabbit population in eastern Colorado and northern Texas.
Iowa State Wildlife Veterinarian Rachel Ruden said keeping the virus on Iowans’ radar is key to minimizing its impact should it show up in the state.
The disease has had a significant impact on native populations, as well as feral and domestic rabbits, which also are susceptible to the virus.
A vaccine is now available for emergency use through a licensed veterinarian to protect domestic rabbits. More information is available at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/fs-rhdv2.pdf.
175TH ANNIVERSARY
To mark the 175th anniversary of Iowa being the 29th state to join the Union on Dec. 28, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is rounding out a year of special initiatives.
Two of the department’s divisions, the State Historical Society of Iowa and Iowa Arts Council, recently published an art-filled edition of the state’s leading history journal, The Annals of Iowa, which first began printing in 1863.
The new edition of features two overview articles about Iowa history, plus nine essays on topics such as agriculture, education and politics.
The journal also features 17 original works of Iowa-inspired art created by artists from across the state.
Copies and subscriptions of the quarterly journal can be purchased at https://iowaculture.gov/history/publications/annals-iowa. Articles from previous editions, dating back to 1863, are free to access online.
For more information on celebrations and exhibits commemorating Iowa’s 175th anniversary of statehood, visit iowaculture.gov/iowa175.